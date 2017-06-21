Who doesn't love Champagne? We are big fans of all things bubbly and sparkling, but something we're not always into is the price tag that comes along with it. With summer officially upon us, we set out to find the best options that are both affordable and of top quality. Challenge accepted.

We consulted sommelier Ariel Arce, who recommended three awesome bottles under $20. Formerly the Wine Director at two underground sparkling wine destinations, Riddling Widow and Birds & Bubbles, the pro is opening her own project this summer, Air's Champagne Parlor on June 28. Her beverage program aims to "make Champagne an affordable everyday luxury," which is something we can definitely get behind.

One of the coolest things Arce will offer is sparkling wine flights based on the guest's answers to a set of three personal questions. In her opinion, the type of wine you drink, sparkling in particular, is a reflection of who you are, so she really brings that mindset to life with each bottle she chooses. We'll drink to that!

Read below to see her top three bubbly picks.

Crémant de Bourgogne "Extra Brut," Clotilde Davenne - $19

Arce describes this sparkling wine as "dry with crisp effervescence, heavy minerality, and soft baked apple." She also told us that this wine is a steal, and we are all for a great bargain. It's certified organic and biodynamic, and it's made by a female producer, so we're here for that, too.

Mata I Coloma "Cupada No. 17," Cava Brut Nature Reserva - $20

Arce told us she's obsessed with this one. It's "made in the style of Champagne but from the trinity of Cava grapes with some extended aging for a bit of richness and complexity," and we'll cheers to that. Plus, it's organic and all the fruit is hand harvested. Buy a bottle (or five).

Biera Extra Brut Rosé "3B," Filipa Pato - $16

If you subscribe to the "rosé all day" way of thinking and are ballin' on a budget, this sparkling one is for you. It comes from the Beira region of Portugal, and "screams framboise and fresh peaches," according to Arce. The bottle art is pretty awesome too. *Adds to cart*

This story originally appeared on Instyle.com.