Anyone who brews drip coffee at home knows that no matter how hard they try, there will always be at least a cup of leftover coffee in the pot. Instead of sighing with defeat and dumping it down the drain at the end of the day, save that leftover coffee right after you’ve finished your morning cup. Leftover coffee—and the grounds—are actually the secret ingredients in a bunch of killer recipes. Keep in mind that if you’re planning to cook with leftover coffee several hours later, don’t just let it sit in the pot. Coffee can go stale pretty quickly, so transfer it to a jar sealed with a lid and toss it in the fridge.

Leftover coffee today, breakfast tomorrow. Mix ¼ cup leftover coffee with ¼ cup preferred milk, and a splash of maple syrup, then stir into ½ cup rolled or steel cut oats. Pour mixture into a jar, screw on a lid, and let soak in the fridge for at least 8 hours.

Thai iced coffee

Save that last cup of coffee from the bottom of the pot and have a Thai iced tea later this afternoon. Mix 1 cup of coffee with ¾ cup sweetened condensed milk and ¼ cup whole milk. Pour over ice and top with a dusting of ground cardamom.

If you’re not smothering your fried eggs in red eye gravy, you’re breakfasting wrong. Fry a few slices of country ham in a skillet, then after taking out the meat, scrap up the brown bits in the pan. Pour in 1 cup of coffee, then toss in 2 tablespoons of butter. Add salt and pepper to taste, then drizzle over warm eggs.

Iced coffee fans know that the best way to drink the stuff is to chill it with frozen coffee. Be prepared by always having a tray of coffee ice in the freezer: Pour leftover hot coffee into an ice cube tray and freeze. Then plop it into a cup of coffee for super strong iced drink, or milk for an iced cafe au lait situation.

They may seem like trash (or, bonus points: compost), but coffee grounds can have a second life as an exfoliating face mask. Dump leftover coffee grounds into a few tablespoons of coconut oil, then add a squeeze of honey. Smear the mask over your face and rub with your fingers in circular motions.