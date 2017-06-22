Meet your new favorite poolside cocktail. This slushy sipper offers sweet, floral honeydew flavor with a nice slow burn from jalapeño-infused tequila. Jalapeño peppers can vary in heat level from fairly mild to incendiary. If you can manage it, taste the jalapeño before adding to the tequila (barely touch the cut surface to your tongue). If it’s one of the super-spicy ones, you can tame the heat by removing the seeds or using fewer slices to flavor the liquor.

Honeydew-Jalapeño Margaritas

photo by jennifer causey

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

1/2 cup silver tequila

1 jalapeño pepper, sliced

5 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

1 tablespoon turbinado sugar

1 teaspoon grated lime rind

1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1 1/2 cups frozen honeydew melon cubes

1 1/2 cups ice cubes

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon light agave syrup

Directions

Combine tequila and jalapeño in a bowl; let stand 2 to 4 hours. Pour through a small wire-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard solids. Place 2 tablespoons lime juice in a shallow dish. Stir together sugar, rind, and salt in a second shallow dish. Dip rims of 4 chilled 8-ounce glasses in lime juice then dip in sugar mixture. Process infused tequila, honeydew, ice cubes, water, agave syrup, and remaining 3 tablespoons lime juice in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour evenly into prepared glasses.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.