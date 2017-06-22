It’s not exactly breaking news that matcha is having a moment right now. The vibrant powder, which comes from finely ground green tea leaves, is all over Instagram, thanks in part to health nuts and celebs throwing back matcha shots and lattes regularly. Skincare experts are incorporating the buzzy ingredient into their routines as well, using green tea-infused beauty products to replenish skin.

So we figured it was time to create something that combines this trendy superfood’s health and beauty purposes. The result is an anti-aging face mask made with matcha that’s also a delicious green smoothie. Talk about the best of both worlds.

In this video, we’ll show you how to blend up a brilliant green beverage that feels phenomenal on your face and tastes great too. And yes, there’s a reason we’re applying the powder to our pores in addition to consuming it. Matcha is known for being rich in antioxidants called polyphenols, which are thought to protect against heart disease and cancer while lowering your blood pressure as well. Those same antioxidants have also shown anti-aging properties. All good things, if you ask us.

The best part is that you only need five ingredients to create the DIY face mask and detoxifying matcha smoothie. First, combine simple ingredients like Greek yogurt, fresh lemon juice, and honey in a blender to make your base. Remove a couple of spoonfuls of the base from the blender and combine with just a teaspoon of matcha in a bowl. Even a tiny amount of the powder will give the matcha mask a gorgeous green hue. And just like that, your detox face mask is made.

Once you’ve applied the firming mask to your face, finish making your green matcha smoothie by adding almond milk and banana to the blender. You’re left with a tasty sip that’s packed with protein and other nutrients, and sweetened only with natural sugars. Who knew working on your wellness could be as easy as drinking—and lathering—up?

This story originally appeared on Health.com.