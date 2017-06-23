Skip the blender action and lighten things up with this La Croix strawberry daiquiri. For a bright fruitiness, we used the berry flavor of La Croix, but any berry-flavored seltzer will do. For an added touch of sophistication and sweetness, rim your cocktail glass with sugar. Make a large batch and serve it at your next get-together, or throw one in your tumbler and bring it to the beach.

La Croix Strawberry Daiquiri

photo by sara tane

1-2 servings Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

3/4 cup fresh strawberries

1 12-ounce can berry-flavored seltzer

2 ounces white rum

1/2 medium lime, juiced

Sugar (optional)

Directions

Using the back of a wooden spoon, muddle fresh strawberries in a cocktail shaker until juicy. Add seltzer, rum, and lime juice. Rim glass with sugar, if desired. Serve cocktail over ice.

This recipe originally appeared on Myrecipes.com.