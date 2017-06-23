Frozen, fruity, and boozy, this next-level margarita will be the star of any summer soiree or Fourth of July cookout. Roasting peak-season strawberries intensifies their sweetness and elevates the flavor. Aquafaba, the viscous fluid from canned chickpeas that you normally toss down the drain, has become the silver bullet to making plant-based whipped topping. The wonder ingredient has soared in popularity among the vegan culinary community. With results just as light and fluffy as traditional whipped topping, a generous dollop added to your frozen adult beverage only sweetens the deal. Bottoms up!

Roasted Strawberry Margaritas with Aquafaba Whip

Photo by Caitlin Bensel

Yields: 8 servings

8 servings Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup granulated sugar, divided

1 15-ounce can unsalted chickpeas, undrained

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

6 cups ice

1 1/4 cups silver tequila

2/3 cup fresh lime juice (about 5 limes)

1/3 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, plus sprigs for garnish

3 tablespoons agave nectar

1/2 cup fresh blueberries (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place strawberry halves, salt, and 2 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl; toss to coat. Spread strawberries in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake at 375°F for 25 minutes. Let strawberries cool slightly, about 20 minutes. Drain liquid from can of chickpeas into bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment (reserve chickpeas for another use). Add vanilla and cream of tartar to chickpea liquid, and beat on medium-high speed, gradually adding remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, until soft peaks form, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer roasted strawberries and juice from pan to a high-powered blender. Add ice, tequila, lime juice, mint leaves, and agave nectar. Process on high speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Pour evenly into each of 8 glasses; top each with about 1/3 cup aquafaba whip. If desired, thread blueberries onto each of 8 small skewers, and add to each glass with a mint sprig.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.