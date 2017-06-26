For a lighter spin on the classic margarita, look no further than a can of lime La Croix of your favorite lime-flavored seltzer water of choice. With no added sugar, this skinny version is super easy to make and comes with significantly less guilt. Serve in a festive margarita glass rimmed with salt, if desired.
La Croix Margarita
- Yields: 1-2 servings
- Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, shake all ingredients. Rim margarita glass with salt, if desired. Serve cocktail over ice.
