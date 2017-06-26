For a lighter spin on the classic margarita, look no further than a can of lime La Croix of your favorite lime-flavored seltzer water of choice. With no added sugar, this skinny version is super easy to make and comes with significantly less guilt. Serve in a festive margarita glass rimmed with salt, if desired.

La Croix Margarita

photo by sara tane

Yields: 1-2 servings

1-2 servings Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 12-ounce can lime-flavored seltzer (such as La Croix)

2 ounces silver tequila

2 medium limes, juiced

1 medium orange, juiced

Salt, if desired

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, shake all ingredients. Rim margarita glass with salt, if desired. Serve cocktail over ice.

This recipe originally appeared on Myrecipes.com.