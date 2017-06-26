To most people, tahini is just an ingredient that makes hummus more than just pureed chickpeas. Tahini may not sound like a typical "breakfast food" or condiment, but a good tahini has the capability to turn your favorite meals into something exciting, like a tahini-based milkshake or as a savory drizzle on your favorite French toast. This clever coffee drink from The Daily in Charleston, South Carolina, gets a touch of savory complexity from the addition of tahini. Here we serve it on ice, but it can also be served hot in the colder months.
Iced Tahini Mocha
- Yields: 1 serving
- Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
In a small measuring cup, whisk the tahini with the cocoa powder. Whisk in the espresso, hot water, agave and salt until smooth. Fill a tall glass with ice and add the milk. Pour the tahini-espresso mixture over the top and garnish with toasted sesame seeds; serve.
This recipe originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.