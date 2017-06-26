To most people, tahini is just an ingredient that makes hummus more than just pureed chickpeas. Tahini may not sound like a typical "breakfast food" or condiment, but a good tahini has the capability to turn your favorite meals into something exciting, like a tahini-based milkshake or as a savory drizzle on your favorite French toast. This clever coffee drink from The Daily in Charleston, South Carolina, gets a touch of savory complexity from the addition of tahini. Here we serve it on ice, but it can also be served hot in the colder months.

Iced Tahini Mocha

photo by abby hocking

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 tablespoons tahini

2 teaspoons unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

2 ounces hot brewed espresso

1 ounce hot water

1 tablespoon agave

Pinch of kosher salt

Ice

6 ounces whole milk

Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

In a small measuring cup, whisk the tahini with the cocoa powder. Whisk in the espresso, hot water, agave and salt until smooth. Fill a tall glass with ice and add the milk. Pour the tahini-espresso mixture over the top and garnish with toasted sesame seeds; serve.

