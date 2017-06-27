The only thing that tastes better than an ice-cold coffee on a steaming summer day is a free ice-cold coffee. And, lucky for you, Starbucks is giving away free iced espresso drinks all week long. The only trick? Bring a friend. That's because you can only get a free grande Starbucks iced espresso drink when you purchase a grande Starbucks iced espresso drink of equal or greater value. And really, the possibilities are kind of endless for what kind of iced espresso drink you can order. You could go the simple route, by getting a grande iced latte—but why not get a little fancy? You can turn basically any hot espresso drink at Starbucks into an iced espresso drink (as long as you ask your barista nicely).

So that White Chocolate Mocha that you see on all of Starbucks' holiday menus? Try it out as an iced drink. You can also swap in different syrups as part of this promotion. The folks at Starbucks, for example, recommend that you "substitute raspberry syrup for vanilla syrup in a Starbucks Iced Caramel Macchiato," for a summery twist. Honestly, with so many possible permutations, I wouldn't blame you if you kept that free drink for yourself.

There are other stipulations to this buy one, get one free deal at Starbucks; according to a press release sent to Extra Crispy, this promotion only valid from today, Tuesday, June 27, until Sunday, July 2 at participating stores in the United States between 2 and 5 p.m. local time. But hey, a free iced espresso drink's a free iced espresso drink, you know?