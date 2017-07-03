This easy, satisfying sipper will likely keep you full till lunchtime. A small splash of coconut milk adds satiating richness (and, admittedly, a fair amount of saturated fat), but the walnuts balance with a big boost of heart- and brain-healthy omega-3 fats. Fresh orange juice sweetens the smoothie naturally (there’s no added sugar), and frozen mango contributes creaminess when blended. Feel free to sub any berry for the strawberries; blueberries or raspberries would be particularly good here.
Fruit and Nut Smoothie
- Yields: 1 serving
Ingredients
Directions
Place ice cubes, orange juice, mango cubes, strawberries, walnut halves, and coconut milk in a blender; process until smooth.
This story originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.