This easy, satisfying sipper will likely keep you full till lunchtime. A small splash of coconut milk adds satiating richness (and, admittedly, a fair amount of saturated fat), but the walnuts balance with a big boost of heart- and brain-healthy omega-3 fats. Fresh orange juice sweetens the smoothie naturally (there’s no added sugar), and frozen mango contributes creaminess when blended. Feel free to sub any berry for the strawberries; blueberries or raspberries would be particularly good here.

Fruit and Nut Smoothie

Photo by Victor Protasio

Yields: 1 serving

Ingredients

1 cup ice cubes

2/3 cup fresh orange juice

1/2 cup frozen mango cubes

1/3 cup sliced strawberries

1/4 cup toasted walnut halves

1/4 cup canned light coconut milk

Directions

Place ice cubes, orange juice, mango cubes, strawberries, walnut halves, and coconut milk in a blender; process until smooth.

This story originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.