Summertime means beer-drinking season is in full swing, which also unfortunately means hangover season is peaking. Swigging beers on the stoop or sampling new brews while forgetting to drink water in between can bring about regrettable dehydration, but now there’s a beer that will actually hydrate you. That’s right: a beer that won’t drain your body of vital moisture but will actually help replace it! The new beer, SeaQuench Ale, is made by DogFish Head Craft Brewery, and is the product of two years of research and a big passion for summer-friendly beer that won’t leave you panting for H2O.

The beer isn’t too light (it contains 4.9 percent ABV), and has a splash of lime flavor a la Bud Light Lime, 11 Alive NBC in Atlanta reports. Surprisingly, one of the special ingredients of the SeaQuench Ale is sea salt. Not only does DogFish Head claim that this beer will hydrate and quench thirst, but also replenish minerals. So basically think of it as a lime beer that wants to be kind of like Gatorade.

Among the beer’s other ingredients include a potassium-rich barley from Maine and the Chesapeake Bay (potassium aids the body with hydration), and black limes from Egypt.

A lot of (metaphorical) blood, sweat, and tears, went into SeaQuence, too. Sam Calagione, who co-founded DogFish Head with his wife Mariah, says that this latest brew “literally had to go through, by far, the most R&D that a commercial beer has ever gone through at Dogfish.” The brewery hired an outside expert to dig right down into the nitty-gritty of what a beer would need to be hydrating and replenishing.

But the only way to know for sure if the beer “works” is to go out and chug a few down yourself. Since it’s the weekend, there’s no time like the present to conduct this experiment.