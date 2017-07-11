Starbucks seems to have the whole internet-based, millennial-friendly marketing approach down pat: Once things become popular on Instagram, the coffee brand tends to jump on the trend and make it their own. Case in point: The Unicorn Frappuccino, an Instagram-inspired, limited-time-only menu item offered by the brand earlier this year.

Now, as it unveils its eagerly-anticipated summer menu, we’re glad to see that the coffee behemoth is aiming for something a bit subtler, more refreshing, and somewhat more health-conscious.

Beginning today, July 11, customers can expect to enjoy another oh-so-trendy, Instagram-inspired ingredient—coconut milk—in the form of two iced espresso beverages. We have a feeling health and wellness ‘grammers everywhere will be enticed by the new flavors (though the coconut milk may be the only ingredient that gets their true stamp of approval).

The first is an Iced Cascara Coconut Milk Latte, which has actually made appearances on the menu before. According to a press release from the brand, the drink “pairs the inherent sweetness of cascara with the lightness of coconut milk and Starbucks signature espresso, creating a light and refreshing espresso drink perfect for summer!” (Cascara is Spanish for “husk,” and refers to the skin of dried coffee berries, which, in the case of these types of drinks, is extracted and transformed into a syrup.)

Next up is an Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato, which was first introduced back in 2016 for a limited time as a summer beverage, but is also back on the menu starting today. It’s made with “espresso shots poured over chilled coconut milk and combined with a hint of white chocolate mocha sauce,” plus the fun addition of “caramel sauce in a double crosshatch pattern and a swirl of mocha sauce.”

Starbucks is also rolling out Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions, which are made with sweetened steeped fruit and “botanical blends.” The tea drinks will be available in three new flavors—Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea, and Iced Peach Citrus Tea—and you can try a 12-ounce cup for free on Friday, July 14 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time at participating stores.

The brand is adding some new food offerings, too, including a high-protein breakfast wrap featuring steak, egg, and tomatillo, a chicken and quinoa protein bowl, and a vegan bowl with lentils, veggies, and brown rice. There are also three new desserts on the way: A vanilla bean whoopie pie, a raspberry whoopie pie, and a strawberry cake pop.

Now there’s only one thing left to figure out: Can we feasibly taste test them all in one day? Challenge accepted.

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.