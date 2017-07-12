Starbucks is giving out its new Teavana iced teas for free Friday, but for a very limited time. The coffee chain is giving customers a taste of the new tea line during its “Free Tea Friday” on July 14. But the offer only lasts from 1 to 2 p.m. and is only available at locations in the United States and Canada. Only tall, or 12-ounce, sizes will be offered for free.

The new drinks were released on July 11. The Teavana shaken iced tea infusions feature a tea, fruit and botanical blend, and they’re made without any artificial flavors or sweeteners.

“You get more of a true tea experience when you flavor green, white or black tea with herbal tea made from botanicals and fruit,” Starbucks product developer Melynda Cheng said in a release.

The drinks will available year round at participating Starbucks locations and select licensed stores. They include pineapple black tea, peach citrus white tea and strawberry green tea flavors.

