Nothing goes down like a mimosa on a hot summer morning. A classic mimosa, with its fresh orange juice and sparkly champagne, makes a perfectly fine brunch sipper—but we’re not always into perfectly fine. Instead of casting off the mimosa as a tired morning cocktail, revive the drink with new flavors. Alternative citrus juices and sweet tea are a good place to start when brightening up a mimosa; punchy herbs and thick berry nectars take it to the next level.

These eight refreshing twists on the OG mimosa are here to save you from basic breakfast drinking. So skip the bottomless brunch at your standard spot this weekend and set up a DIY mimosa bar at home.