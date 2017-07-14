Just when you thought Starbucks couldn’t possibly come up with any new ways to draw customers into one of its thousands of cafes, the company finds some way to change it up again. But this time it has nothing to do with a unicorn, and in fact doesn’t involve any gimmicky themes. Soon, Starbucks will serve coffee from taps that very much resemble beer kegs in 1,400 shops across the US by the end of this year. Hopefully you like cold coffee as much as Starbucks does these days, because that’s what these machines are designed to crank out.

Coffee served from the tap-brew tanks will be foamy, cold, infused with nitrogen, and poured by baristas from a spigot. On-tap coffee has been in the test phase for Starbucks, and now they want to go all out. The Street reports that this product has been a popular one, and the company wants to add this not only as a regular menu drink, but a new experience for Starbucks customers to enjoy.

Given the success of iced coffee, it’s no wonder Starbucks wants to expand its cold coffee game. since they have been making serious money since introducing cold brew just two years ago in the summer of 2015, sales of cold brew have gone up 25 percent annually, The Street reports. Starbucks sales have not been optimistic overall: Bloomberg reports that growth has been slowing in recent years.

And there’s no plan this nitrogen-infused coffee will be leaving us anytime soon. Bloomberg reports the taps are heading to Cambodia, and are only ruled out in US stores that can’t physically accommodate the big tanks. Bottoms up!