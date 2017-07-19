You could do worse on a hot summer day than sipping on a glass of horchata, the Spanish milk that's generally made with rice and spices. And though it's traditionally made with white rice, the folks at LA's Winsome make horchata with a healthier twist: quinoa. "Settling on quinoa was a decision based on using the black rice," explains Edwin Cruz, the restaurant's beverage director. "To me Horchata is all about texture and spice. The black rice alone created a good mouth feel and very little chalkiness, which is common with horchatas that are made with white rice. However, this horchata was really thin. I experimented with several grains and found that quinoa added back the velvety mouth feel that was missing as well as enhanced the toasted spices. Not to mention it’s healthy and a great source of fiber." (You see? Healthy!)

But how does the flavor of this quinoa and black rice horchata compare to the original? "You get lots of the classic elements of horchata, which is essentially sweetened and spiced rice milk," explains Cruz. "However, the grains I’m using add a beautiful layer of subtle earthiness that cuts through the sugar and brings you back in for another sip." Perfect for a hot summer day in southern California, or anywhere you might find yourself.

Winsome's Quinoa Horchata

Yields: About 4 quarts

Photo By Sierra Prescott

Ingredients

1 cup organic quinoa

1 cup wild black rice

¼ cup raw almonds, sliced and blanched

5 cinnamon sticks

2 nutmegs, cracked

10 cloves

10 allspice

5 star anises

¼ cup milk, either regular, soy, or nut-based (Optional)

Directions