Is there anything that says '90s like the decade’s weird snack foods? From Gushers to Dunkaroos to Wonderballs, the '90s were filled with so many snacks that make all millennials nostalgic for the past. But the ultimate '90s icon is Crystal Pepsi, and in 2017, Pepsi is giving us a blast from the past by bringing back its iconic clear soda—for a limited time. The soda company is throwing a Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour, which it said in statement is a "multi-city tribute to the nostalgia of the ‘90s." In other words, the tour will celebrate "one of the most iconic eras in baseball in music" by presenting three free shows featuring '90s artists like Busta Rhymes, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath and Salt-N-Pepa.

The tour begins with a pre-game concert in New York outside Yankee Stadium at Billy's Sports Bar on August 1, followed by performances in Phoenix and Miami. But most importantly, these stops lead up to the re-release of Crystal Pepsi, which will be available on shelves throughout the United States in beginning August 14.

Said Stacy Taffet, Senior Director of Marketing with Pepsi, in a statement on the company’s site:

"We've always had a special place in our heart for Crystal Pepsi, and there has been a huge groundswell of support to bring it back. What better way to celebrate this iconic 90s cola than to introduce a new take on one of the most beloved games of the decade.”

Before this, Crystal Pepsi hadn't been available on shelves in over two decades, and Pepsi says this will be the absolute last time the drink is offered (without buying it from a collector on eBay, in which case, do you really want to drink it?), so get your hands on it ASAP before it fades into the nostalgia ether forever.