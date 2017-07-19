The morning cup of coffee is the only thing that can coax some of us out of bed. But a recent FDA investigation shows there’s one particular brand of beans on the market that’s helping guys get up in quite a different way than they’d bargained for.

BestHerbs Coffee recently made the hard choice to recall all of its “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee”. In addition to herbal energy boosters and aphrodisiacs like Tongkat Ali, Maca and Guarana, FDA laboratory testing concluded that this instant coffee contained traces of desmethyl carbodenafil. This chemical compound is structurally similar to sildenafil, the active ingredient in leading erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

While this off-label ingredient certainly gives these 13 gram packs of coffee an extra dose of virility, the way that these kinds of chemical compounds interact with nitrates can cause serious health complications. Men treating diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart problems with medication like nitroglycerin could see their blood pressure drop to life-threatening levels. To make matters worse, BestHerbs also failed to disclose that Kopi Jantan contains milk, making the product just as dangerous for those with severe milk allergies.

The recall applies to packs of this “male enhancement” coffee distributed between July 2014 and June 2016. Consumers who return their unused coffee to Bestherbs Coffee LLC, 4250 Claremont Dr, Grand Priarie, Texas, 75052 will be reimbursed for their product and postage. Anyone with questions or a strong desire to vent their frustration can contact Bestherbs Natural Coffee at 817-903-2288 or email Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com, Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This isn’t the first time the FDA has issued a stiff warning to a sketchy coffeemaker. And with recent evidence showing that perfectly normal cups of coffee might help you live longer, you’re better off steering clear of these kinds of “natural” supplements and consulting your doctor instead.