Many restaurants are guilty of putting weird stuff in bloody marys. Waffles, doughnuts, burgers, even full slices of pizza are known to appear in the cocktail, rendering the drink so top-heavy it has a high chance of tipping over before you can even get a sip. One bar in Irvine, California, is getting attention for their bloody mary accoutrement, though it’s a bit more modest than you might expect: Center Hub Bar is making Flamin’ Hot Cheetos bloody marys, which are finished with celery stalks, lime, and a pile of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. If that weren’t enough, the glass is also rimmed with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust.

Center Hub did not invent the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos bloody mary (the concept appears on several recipe sites and YouTube videos), but they’re definitely one of the few bars serving the drink. While it doesn’t appear on the bar’s permanent menu, perhaps the drink’s quick rise to instafame will gain it a spot.

Now, I’m all for a bloody mary’s hair of the dog properties after a rough night, but I really can’t imagine a handful of slightly soggy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos would help my sensitive stomach. But I’m certain that at the very least a spicy Cheetos bloody mary would be more palatable than Cheetos milk.

Still, I’m curious to try the drink. Want to make your own Flamin’ Hot Cheetos bloody mary? We thought so. Here’s how it’s done:

Place ¼ cup Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in a small zip-top bag and use a rolling pin or measuring cup to crush the Cheetos into a fine powder. Pour the Cheetos crumbs into a small shallow bowl. Run a wedge of lime around the rim of a pint or highball glass, then dunk it into the Cheetos crumbs. Fill the glass with ice.

In a liquid measuring cup, stir together ¾ cup low sodium tomato-vegetable juice, 2 ounces vodka, ½ ounce lemon juice, ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon hot sauce, ½ teaspoon horseradish. Taste a bit, then add kosher salt and black pepper to your liking. If you have any Cheetos crumbs left, stir in about 1 teaspoon.

Pour the tomato juice mixture into the rimmed glass. Stick in 1 stalk of celery and add a wedge of lime onto the rim. Just before serving, top the drink with a handful of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.