The only thing that’s actually better than coffee, is more coffee. Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks and other coffee shops have introduced coffee ice cubes to add even more java to the coffee drinks they serve, and now, one company wants you to not only drink coffee, but drink coffee out of a cup actually made of coffee. The sleek, classic dark brown mugs are made using the husks of coffee beans, and are totally reusable. The mugs come in three different sizes ranging from 6 to 12 ounces, and sets of the cups start at $39 (including shipping!) through Indiegogo. The cups can also be purchased with a universal travel lid and saucers.

The company behind this invention, HuskeeTech, is primarily marketing their reusable coffee husk cups to coffee houses via their Indiegogo and Kickstarter pages, but anyone can buy them. The Syndey, Australia-based company writes on its Indiegogo page that the cups were invented to address the massive amount of waste coffee-consumers produce. Whether its K-Cups or empty coffee shop to-go cups, drinking coffee can add up to a lot of trash, a problem that these cups seek to solve by using more of the coffee plant to make a reusable cup from which to drink coffee.

Given that the cups are made from the husks of coffee beans, it’s fair to wonder whether or not these cups are well, sustainable. The company seems to have already had this in mind, writing on Indiegogo that the cups are meant to last for years regardless of whether or not they’re used in cafes or home kitchens. Not only are they designed to last, but the company claims that the material also helps to keep coffee hotter for longer.

These cool “waste made beautiful” cups will be available as of April 2018 according to Indiegogo, but it definitely can’t hurt to order them now.