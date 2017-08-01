Before you scoff at the idea of Jello shots being classy, just let me finish. When a vodka-based orange gelatin mixture is set inside a hollowed orange, then sliced into pyramids, the finished Jello shots look more like sparkly crystals than the sad paper cup shots you took at frat parties in college. We used an orange for this version, but keep in mind that most citrus fruits will work here as bases—you could even try to confuse your brunch guests by serving lemon shots inside a grapefruit peel. Or cherry shots inside a lime. Or blue raspberry shots inside a blood orange. Or—OK, you get it.
Here we’ve made a screwdriver Jello shot with orange gelatin and vodka, but you could also get fancy with the liquor here. Lime jello with gin would make this a gimlet Jello shot. A bit of bourbon with the orange gelatin and a bit of grenadine would be like a jiggly Old Fashioned. You could even try using unflavored gelatin, cola, and white rum for a weirdly satisfying chewable rum and coke.
Screwdriver Jello Shots in Orange Peels
- Yields: 48 shots
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 2 hours 15 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Carefully scoop out the flesh of each orange half; reserve orange flesh for another use. Place orange halves in a 12-cup muffin pan. Set aside.
Pour boiling water into a medium-size heatproof bowl. Add gelatin; stir until completely dissolved. Stir in vodka and cold water until thoroughly combined.
Gently pour mixture into orange halves, filling three-fourths full. Chill until set, 2 hours or up to 4 hours.
Remove orange halves from muffin pan. Cut each half into quarters, and serve immediately. Shoot responsibly.