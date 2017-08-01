Before you scoff at the idea of Jello shots being classy, just let me finish. When a vodka-based orange gelatin mixture is set inside a hollowed orange, then sliced into pyramids, the finished Jello shots look more like sparkly crystals than the sad paper cup shots you took at frat parties in college. We used an orange for this version, but keep in mind that most citrus fruits will work here as bases—you could even try to confuse your brunch guests by serving lemon shots inside a grapefruit peel. Or cherry shots inside a lime. Or blue raspberry shots inside a blood orange. Or—OK, you get it.

Here we’ve made a screwdriver Jello shot with orange gelatin and vodka, but you could also get fancy with the liquor here. Lime jello with gin would make this a gimlet Jello shot. A bit of bourbon with the orange gelatin and a bit of grenadine would be like a jiggly Old Fashioned. You could even try using unflavored gelatin, cola, and white rum for a weirdly satisfying chewable rum and coke.

Screwdriver Jello Shots in Orange Peels

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 48 shots

48 shots Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

6 oranges, halved

2 cups boiling water

2 (3-ounce) packages orange-flavored gelatin (such as Jell-O)

1 1/4 cups vodka

3/4 cups cold water

Directions