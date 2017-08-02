If you find yourself cancelling on coffee dates with friends because you can’t bear to part with another six dollars just for an iced mocha latte, you may want to hit up Starbucks this week. As part of their "Meet for Macchiatos" promotion running from Thursday, August 3 to Monday, August 7, participating Starbucks locations around the country are offering a buy one, get one free deal for all hot or iced macchiatos. Just split the cost of one with your friend and you’ll both get to caffeinate and catch up in a way that’s kinder to both your wallets.

The “Meet for Macchiatos” event was promoted via Facebook, where thousands of people have already RSVP’d. According to the Starbucks website, the event is pegged to International Friendship Day—though, ironically, the Facebook event makes it clear the promotion is only available in the United States.

“Meet for Macchiatos” is also likely to promote Starbucks’s newest macchiato drinks, the Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato (featuring coconut milk, white chocolate mocha sauce, and espresso) and the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato (with almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, and espresso), both of which launched in early 2017.

If you’re more of a Frappuccino person and have never actually had a macchiato, officially, a the drink is a shot of espresso with just a bit of milk, as macchiato translates to “stained” in Italian. While this is not the same thing Starbucks considers a macchiato (seriously, an espresso shot and a spot of milk wouldn’t even begin to fill up a “tall”-sized cup), as a former Caramel Macchiato addict, I have to say the Starbucks version still tastes great. Essentially, Starbucks macchiatos taste pretty much exactly the same as a latte, but it’s not like that’s a bad thing. While you can get the real deal at Starbucks,—just order an espresso with a bit of hot milk— unfortunately the promotional price of the “Meet for Macchiatos” deal won’t apply.