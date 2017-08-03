In light of President Trump’s insistence on building the wall between the United States and Mexico (and making Mexico pay for it), one brewery is opening up a bar on the border of the U.S. and Mexico in an effort to "make beer not walls." BrewDog is opening up "The Bar on the Edge" in a "top-secret" location, but one thing's for sure: half of the bar will be in Texas, with the other in Chihuahua, Mexico. The center of the bar will have a dotted line on the floor representing the border, as well as along the outdoor seating area. The bar will be built from old shipping containers and will serve Mexico beers on the U.S. side and U.S. beers on the Mexico side, as well as BrewDog's own craft beers.

Of course, the border between U.S. and Mexico isn't exactly a popular tourist destination, which the brewery acknowledged in its press release. "Although the bar will be nowhere near any regular footfall, the founders hope it will become a magnetic pole for craft beer fans on both sides of the border to come together," the release reads.

The bar will be celebrated with a Tex-Mex craft beer event at BrewDog's DogTap taproom in Columbus, Ohio over this weekend, featuring beers from various Texan breweries and cocktails made with Mexican mezcal and tequila.

"'The Bar on the Edge' will be set up in the furthest outskirts of the United States, reflecting our ambition to reach every corner of the country as we begin to brew our beers on U.S. soil," BrewDog co-founder James Watt said in the statement. "Beer has always been a unifying factor between cultures--and our business was born from collaboration and an inclusive approach--so we thought it would be fun to place the bar a few feet further to actually cross the U.S.-Mexico border too."

Watt added that BrewDog wouldn't exist "without being welcomed to the fold by many of the U.S. breweries that inspired us."