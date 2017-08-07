It's no secret that college students are caffeinated—likely even over-caffeinated. And apparently the greatest coffee hack for college these days is not having dorm room coffee bar but ordering caffeinated beverages online. Yes, today's college students are ordering caffeinated drinks on the internet and having them delivered straight to their dorm rooms, and they're ordering a lot of them. According data sent to Extra Crispy by Grubhub, college students order about 10 percent more energy drinks than the general, non-student population on the online food delivery service. (Because keeping a actual coffee in your room with a drip coffee maker or even a dorm room fridge with cans of energy drink is too complicated, I guess?)

By digging into their data, Grubhub came up with a ranking of the most caffeinated colleges in the United States. They looked at orders of caffeinated beverages—defined as coffee, tea, and energy drinks—placed by accounts with .edu email addresses over the course of two semesters to come up with a list of the most caffeinated schools in the United States.

The most caffeinated college is the University of Chicago, which orders caffeinated beverages 138 percent more than other schools, according to Grubhub's data. They're followed closely by MIT, which gets caffeine delivered to its students 136 percent more than other schools. Third and fourth place go to two other Massachusetts campuses—Babson College and Brandeis University—and sitting pretty in fifth place is Kean University in New Jersey, which orders a healthy 78 percent more caffeine than other schools.

There are two Ivy League schools on the list: University of Pennsylvania in seventh place and Columbia University in eighteenth. A couple other New York City schools also show up, including Fordham University and New York University, which seems counterintuitive because these kids have access to the finest deli coffee any human could want at any hour of the day. You also might think that schools in cold climates tend to order more coffee, but both UCLA and the University of Southern California appear on the list so it could just be a lazy thing. Clearly making coffee, or even leaving the dorm or library to get some caffeine, can be too onerous for today's college students. So maybe instead of giving your soon-to-matriculate college student a coffeemaker, you should give them a gift card to Grubhub instead.

Here's the full ranking of the most caffeinated colleges in the United States, according to Grubhub: