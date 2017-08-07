To say Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are anything but delicious is a hot take indeed, but a new Reese’s product has got us scratching our heads. To throw chocolate and peanut butter into breakfast can be lovely for those with a sweet tooth, if conducted in the right way (like Krispy Kreme’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut, for example). But what about chocolate and peanut butter mixed into your coffee? Well, it turns out that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup International Delight Creamer is, indeed, a thing—and we can’t tell if it’s brilliant or repulsive. Instagram user Junkbanter, who reviews new grocery store products, said that the creamer was found at Walmart; food blogger Impulsive Buy confirmed it. So yes, this is real, and it’s on Walmart’s shelves to be tried, if you dare.

We know chocolate is fine in coffee (I love me a good mocha), and there are some eclectic coffees out there that are flavored with peanut butter. In fact, some coffees have a “nutty” taste to them. But Reese's Peanut Butter Cups aren’t exactly high quality chocolate-and-peanut-butter stuff. Don’t get me wrong, they’re delicious, but we’re talking Hershey’s chocolate and some strange artificial peanut butter here, so would Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup International Delight Creamer be a delight or an abomination?

Unfortunately for those who are excited by the concept, JunkBanter later reviewed the creamer and found it mediocre at best:

Though it smells chocolately, it tastes like artificial peanut butter and nothing like Reese's. I used as much creamer as it took to achieve this color, plus one stevia packet, and Reese's didn't dance through my brain ever. Wasn't gross though. You'd need to add a lotttt of creamer to really make this close...6/10 max.

In terms of creamer, maybe we should just stick to the classics.