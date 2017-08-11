If you’ve ventured an establishment that serves their boozy brunch specials in mason jars, you’ve probably also seen frozen rosé, also known as frosé. Frozen rosé wine sure sounds like a decent way to cool off on a sweaty summer afternoon—and when made at home by yourself with an ice tray and a pocketful of dreams, it really is chilly and delightful. But I have to say at this point I’m just over frosé. And I’m even more over it being glugged out of a frozen margarita machine into a plastic cup for $17. This summer, I’ve been making rosé sangria instead. It still has a fun color like frosé, but it pairs the pink wine with some other exciting flavors like mint and orange. It doesn’t beg to be photographed and posted on social media with the caption “YES WAY.” It just wants to be sipped and enjoyed.

Start by making a quick mint simple syrup to gently sweeten and perfume the sangria. Mint is lovely in drinks, but no one wants to fish a mint leaf out of their mouth mid-sip. So, we syrup the mint instead. Mix ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Throw in a handful of fresh mint leaves and bring the mixture to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the syrup has thickened. Strain the syrup through a fine mesh sieve, and place the syrup in the fridge to chill.

In a large punch bowl or beverage dispenser, dump 2 bottles of dry, cold rosé, ¼ cup lemon juice, ¼ cup triple sec, ¼ cup vodka, and 4 cups seltzer. Stir the mixture together. Pour in ¼ cup of the simple syrup, taste for sweetness, and add more to your taste

Slice 1 grapefruit, 1 orange, and 1 lemon each into rounds and 5 strawberries into pieces and toss them into the bowl.

Chill rosé sangria until you’re ready to serve. Just before serving, stir in at least 1 cup of washed, frozen green grapes to keep things chilly.