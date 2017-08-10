It's time to come to terms with the fact that summer is almost over, folks. Time to pack up your swimsuit and pull out your sweaters. Autumn is almost upon us. Yes, the fall season will probably bring colder weather with it, but it also comes with some familiar products you might actually looking forward to seeing hit shelves again. You might have already guessed what we're referring to: Starbucks has begun promoting their infamous line of pumpkin spice drinks.

Today the company announced that it would begin selling its wildly popular Pumpkin Spice Lattes at grocery stores in ready-to-drink bottle form later this month. If you just can’t wait to get the first taste of fall, you’ll want to look out for those in your local supermarket aisles.

Starbucks is also launching Pumpkin Spice ground coffee, for people who want to brew up the iconic flavor at home. As a bonus, you can avoid facing the massive lines of teenagers who will probably be clamoring to get their hands on a PSL once the drink hits the chain's stores. Speaking of which, Starbucks is still staying mum about when original the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available for purchase at their outposts.

The day that Starbucks finally unleashes the PSL on the public will most certainly mark the beginning of the pumpkin spice craze. It might have already begun in fact: Cost Plus World Market brought back their pumpkin spice coffee flavor in early August, beating Starbucks to the punch. They’re right to capitalize on the popularity of the flavor; Starbucks alone sold 200 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes in the first decade after it was introduced, according to Fortune. Last year, even Cheerios jumped on the pumpkin spice train, releasing a limited edition cereal in the flavor which returns this month.

Whether you like it or not, summer is over. Pumpkin Spice season has begun.

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.