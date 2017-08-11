As big fans of all things Trader Joe’s, we were bubbling over with excitement when we learned about one of the store’s latest product launches: Naturally flavored sparkling waters. In the past, you may have had to stop by another store after your weekly Trader Joe’s run to stock up on your favorite fruity seltzer, but the new product is giving LaCroix a run for its money.

According to the press release, the sparkling waters are available in four delicious-sounding flavors: Pineapple, Island Colada, Grapefruit, and Cranberry Clementine. While all four work well on their own, we’re predicting that these citrusy seltzers are going to make great add-ins to any end-of-summer cocktails. After all, Island Colada was “inspired by a favorite beachside cocktail,” and the grapefruit flavor is destined for a rosemary-grapefruit spritzer.

As with most Trader Joe’s products, one of the most appealing features of the new sparkling water is it’s price. Each bottle (1-liter size in East Coast stores and 1.25-liter size in West Coast stores) will cost 99 cents. We’re equally pleased to hear that the drinks are sugar-free and don’t contain artificial sweeteners, so it won’t give your poolside cocktails that too-sweet taste. Thirst-quenching, indeed.

Head to your local Trader Joe’s to pick up a bottle (OK, four bottles, so you can sample one in each flavor), and you too can experience “all the feels with all the sparkles.”

