A few weeks ago, I was on a plane, and the woman next to me ordered a coffee with 5 creams and 3 sugars. I didn’t know whether to be impressed or horrified. “That’s just how I always take it,” she said to the flight attendant with a shrug. If we hadn’t been on a plane, I might’ve suggested she just really lean into her aesthetic and order an affogato instead. Affogato in Italian translates to “drowned,” which sounds like it may be a downer at first, but is really just setting the stage for you to pour a bunch of hot espresso over a scoop of ice cream.

Oh yes, it’s another edition of Ice Cream for Breakfast, and I assure you I have no plans to stop. Although it’s traditionally served as a dessert, I find an affogato to be much more enjoyable over breakfast. Maybe that’s just because I always prefer sweets during the day instead of after dinner, but regardless of reason, there’s no disputing the delight you’ll experience downing a 10 a.m. affogato.

Fill a pot of espresso or pull enough espresso shots to brew about ¼ cup of coffee. Scoop 1 large scoop of ice cream or gelato into a coffee cup. Classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and coffee work really well here, but I’ve found that dulce de leche and butter pecan are also winners.

Pour the hot coffee over the ice cream, and top with a handful of chopped hazelnuts or a bit of chopped chocolate.

When affogatos are served at the end of a meal, they sometimes include a splash of liqueur like sambuca, an anise-flavored spirit, almondy amaretto, or Grand Marnier. While that may be a bit much for a casual Sunday morning for certain folks, I don’t know your life, and that could be a really good choice for you. Drink one tomorrow morning and be merry!