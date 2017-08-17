Even the most staunch non-wine drinkers enjoy a glass of sparkling wine once and a while. America, and really the whole world, has been pretty openly obsessed with it, turning it into Prosecco popsicles to playing classy Prosecco pong. For that reason, and apparently the lack of chilled bubbly at festivals, Londoners Joe Bruce and Ben Broad launched their roving Prosecco van in the UK about two years ago. Business continues to boom, and we’re not surprised in the least. And now, rumor has it that demand is so high that they might be bringing their particular brand of genius to the US, and we are here for it.

The Bubble Bros. Ltd. and their bubble fleet currently roam the cityscapes and countrysides of the UK, delivering hours of Prosecco service to public and private events. The OG Prosecco Van is an adorable, Instagrammable three-wheeled Piaggio Ape that has been converted into a miniature bar. Behind the slate-colored side paneling is a tiny reclaimed wood bar top with two Prosecco taps.

Since its inception in 2015, the demand and popularity of the Bubble Bros. grew so much they put more vans into service and even added a “Bubble Bike” to the roster. Even more wedding-perfect and Instagram-friendly, the 1969 motorcycle’s sidecar conveniently turns into an even more miniature Prosecco bar. With just one chilled Frizzenti tap, it’s the first of its kind in the whole world and we couldn’t be more ready for them to unveil a whole army of them. In Britain, you can rent them out for three hours for just short of $1,000 USD.

But before you buy a ticket to England to find them at various music festivals, you might want to keep a look out for their gold insignia here in the States. The Bubble Bros. reportedly said, “We have received so much love from people in the US we are currently in the process of expanding and will hopefully have little vans over the pond very soon.” You might just be able to book them for a stateside wedding in the near future. Sooner rather than later, please.