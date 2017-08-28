If you're a fan of Trader Joe’s “two buck Chuck” (which is now more like three bucks) but you don't live that close to a TJ's, there's excellent news for you. Retail giant Target just announced that it will begin selling $5 wine, called California Roots, starting September 3. Target grocery stores have been selling booze for a long time, but this is the first wine that will be sold exclusively at Target. That's right: $5 wine that you can pick up alongside your toothpaste run.

Actually, there are five new reasons to love Target. California Roots will have almost all your favorites: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a red blend. No rose or blue wine yet, but maybe one day… According to a Target press release, the wines are made from “premium, California-grown grapes,” at a pretty darn affordable price. “These wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target,” the company’s vice president of food and beverage, Jeff Burt, said in the statement. And Target is accustomed to delivering big on booze: the statement notes that alcohol accounts for one of the store’s fastest-growing product offerings.

California Roots will hit 1,100 Target stores around the country next week, in time to stock up for the last, lingering warm weeks of the year. Target even lists some recommended food pairings for the new wines, which makes a fall dinner party seem that much more doable. What better way to say “Cheers!” to what remains of summer (and brace for the imminent arrival of fall) with cheap wines that sound like they’ll hit the spot for cheap.