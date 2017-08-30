Though we’re not yet through with the month of August, Starbucks baristas have already been bracing for the coming onslaught of Pumpkin Spice Latte fiends for weeks. The unbridled passion that some have for this vaguely pumpkin flavored drink has now inspired a tech developer to make a Pumpkin Spice Latte tracker to alert people of the PSL’s arrival. Starbucks starts selling the limited-time-only beverage each September, but doesn’t give expectant fans a heads up as to when exactly the drink will be available. The new “tracker” will simply tell people whether or not the drink is available to order, or if it’s still waiting time.

The tracker is really a very simple website called IsItPumpkinSpiceSeason.com. Currently, the site consists of two sentences. One in black font at the top of the page that asks the obvious question, followed by massive red letters in all caps that reads, “NOT YET.” No opportunity for miscommunication there: today is not the day anyone will be getting a Pumpkin Spice Latte. Given how quickly word about Pumpkin Spice Lattes spreads on social media, most people who really can’t wait to get their hands on a PSL will probably find what they need to know on Twitter or Instagram, but the tracker is a fun thought.

Fans of the latte have been gearing up ever since Starbucks baristas posted photos of newly-delivered bottles of PSL syrup on Reddit early this month. Last year, Starbucks dropped the PSL on Friday, September 1. The company basically confirmed the same date would be in effect this year when the official Pumpkin Spice Latte Twitter account tweeted “I CAN’T TELL YOU YES I CAN NO I CAN’T STARBUCKS FACEBOOK SEPTEMBER 1ST THAT’S ALL I CAN SAY AH!!!” on Monday. So while the tracker might not be the most necessary tools, it doesn’t really matter because the people will get what they really want in a mere matter of days.