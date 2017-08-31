Steak 'n Shake has set out to increase your stake in shakes by making them a part of your breakfast. The new line of cereal-based breakfast milkshakes pair top Kellogg's breakfast cereals like Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Krispies, and Honey Smacks with Steak 'n Shake's classic hand-scooped shakes for a dessert-style breakfast cereal that, unlike its traditional bowled counterpart, can be eaten (and drank?) on the go.

At $3.79 each, the five new flavors, which also include Cinnamon Crunch and Caramel Frappe, could be a quick, sweet, and affordable way to start the day. After all, as the restaurant asks, "Why have cereal with just milk, when you can have it with a milkshake!"

Topped with whipped cream and a cherry, these breakfast cereal shakes may not be a part of everyone's balanced breakfast, so they'll also be available during the day.

Here's five more junk food-inspired breakfasts Americans are eating today.

1. Breakfast Donut Sandwich: From a distance, you might mistake this for the classic bacon, egg 'n cheese on a bagel. In this version from Union Square Donuts, though, the sandwich is all donut.

2. Breakfast Pizza: "Pizza is always a solid choice at breakfast time." We still stand by this assertion—and this sausage, egg, and cheddar-topped recipe (sure, you could add greens and roast vegetables for added nutritional value, but why mess with perfection?).

3. Bacon, Cereal, and Orange Juice Breakfast Cookies: These cookies don't just pack the full set of breakfast food flavor—they get the drink in there too.

4. Ben & Jerry's Breakfast Bacon Sandwich: The company's own recipe puts peanut butter, banana, bacon, and Ben & Jerry's Triple Caramel Ice Cream between two thick slices of french toast. Don't worry, maple syrup is optional.

5. Cookie Crisp: And finally, that timeless classic: Cookie Crisp, a cereal which, to the naked eye, appears to be a bunch of small cookies, but upon further investigation is… something you could maybe convince your parents to let you eat before school?

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.