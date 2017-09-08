In one of the great culinary mash-ups of the year, this beer cocktail falls somewhere between a shandy, a margarita, and a radler. You can juice your own fresh grapefruits for the pitcher, or look for the fresh-squeezed cartons of juice in the produce section; check the ingredient list to be sure there’s no added sugar. Serve with a half-salted rim, if you’d like, or omit the salt for a straight-up refreshing sipper.

Grapefruit Beergaritas

photo by greg dupree

Cook Time: 8 seconds

8 seconds Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

⅓ cup sugar

⅓ cup water

2 teaspoons grated lime rind

2 (12-oz.) bottles pale lager beer (such as Corona), chilled

2 cups fresh pink grapefruit juice (from 2 grapefruits), chilled

½ cup tequila

¼ cup fresh lime juice (about 3 limes)

Directions

Combine first 3 ingredients in a glass jar. Cover with lid; shake until sugar dissolves. Pour mixture into a pitcher. Add beer, grapefruit juice, tequila, and lime juice; stir gently. Serve over ice.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.