In one of the great culinary mash-ups of the year, this beer cocktail falls somewhere between a shandy, a margarita, and a radler. You can juice your own fresh grapefruits for the pitcher, or look for the fresh-squeezed cartons of juice in the produce section; check the ingredient list to be sure there’s no added sugar. Serve with a half-salted rim, if you’d like, or omit the salt for a straight-up refreshing sipper.
Grapefruit Beergaritas
- Cook Time: 8 seconds
- Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Combine first 3 ingredients in a glass jar. Cover with lid; shake until sugar dissolves. Pour mixture into a pitcher. Add beer, grapefruit juice, tequila, and lime juice; stir gently. Serve over ice.
This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.