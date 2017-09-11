This lightly sweetened morning sipper contains only six grams added sugars—far less than what you’ll typically find at a smoothie shop. Tangy Greek yogurt provides a hefty amount of protein in this breakfast beverage, while flaxseeds offer up healthy fats and fiber. We call for cold-brew concentrate for a jolt of deep, rich coffee flavor; look for shelf-stable options on the coffee aisle or refrigerated versions near the creamer or with the fresh juices.

Mocha-Flax Smoothie

Yields: 1 serving (about 11/2 cups)

Ingredients

1 cup ice cubes

⅔ cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt

¼ cup cold-brew coffee concentrate

1 ½ tablespoons ground flaxseed

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa

1 ½ teaspoons maple syrup or honey

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Place ice cubes, yogurt, coffee concentrate, ground flaxseed, cocoa, maple syrup or honey, and vanilla in a blender; process until smooth.

