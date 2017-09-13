It's 2017, and many companies still haven't grasped the concept that even if you can make something, it doesn't mean you should make it. Take Coca-Cola Coffee Plus, for example, which Shin-Shouhin reports was exclusively released in vending machines in Japan. Do we really need coke and coffee mixed together? This sounds like the grown-up version of kids pouring random stuff together at the lunch table and making another kid drink it. But alas, it’s a thing in Japan, and yes, it comes in a can. Each can is relatively small at 190ml, but it packs a solid punch with 34mg of caffeine.

Another attribute that makes the odd beverage more like coffee than caffeine: it only has 42 calories. Reportedly, the beverage is made with coffee extract powder, increasing the caffeine content by half while decreasing the calorie count by half using sweetener.

But more importantly, how does this concoction smell and taste? Shin-Shouhin reports that "to be frank, it's not a very delicious aroma," adding that it doesn't smell like coke or coffee. The taste, meanwhile, is somewhat like cola, but with a coffee aftertaste. "I didn't think it tasted good, but it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be," reads Shin-Shouhin's review.

Perhaps this is a drink for when you need to get pumped before work and just don’t care how it tastes. Maybe it’s a good way to grab some energy from the vending machine during a 3 p.m. slump. Hell, people use Coca-Cola for anything nowadays. But either way, we’re ok with this staying in Japan. After all, Coca-Cola Blak didn’t do too well back in the ‘00s--even Anderson Cooper didn’t like it. And if Anderson Cooper doesn’t like something, I’m not on board.