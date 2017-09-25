I don't care about most national food holidays unless I can get free food. And this National Coffee Day—which falls on Friday, September 29—I can get free coffee, which is even better than free food if you ask me. Some national coffee chains are serving up buy one, get one free deals, while others are offering discounts on beans. But a few companies are actually handing out coffee to whoever wants it, no purchase necessary.

So read on to find our where you can get free coffee on National Coffee Day this year, and live your most caffeinated life.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts is having a buy one, get one offer this National Coffee Day, according to a press release from the company. Any customer that purchases a medium, large, or extra-large cup of hot coffee will receive "an additional medium-sized hot coffee for free."

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day all weekend long. According to a press release sent to Extra Crispy, anyone can walk into a participating Krispy Kreme and get a hot coffee in any size or a small iced coffee from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1, no purchase necessary.

Peet's Coffee

If you've been waiting for a sale on coffee beans, now's your chance. On Friday, September 29, Peet's customers will get a 25 percent discount on all coffee beans and a free drip coffee or tea with their purchase. If you can't make it into a Peet's store, you can also get 25 percent off any "regular, non-subscription bean purchases" on the coffee shop's website when you use the promo code COFFEEDAY17, according to a press release.

Starbucks

Starbucks is having a non-traditional National Coffee Day. You won't be getting any free coffee, but according to a statement emailed to Extra Crispy, all of the menu boards will be replaced by signs describing Starbucks' ethical sourcing commitments and coffee farmer support and reminding customers that they're supporting farmers by buying Starbucks, which I guess is kind of the same thing as free coffee? But free coffee would've been nice, too.

Tim Hortons

Much like Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons is also extending the duration of this national food holiday. For a full week—from Friday, September 29, until Friday, October 6—customers will be able to get a free original blend, dark roast, decaf, or iced coffee of any size if they download the Tim Hortons app. This deal is only good at participating American locations. (Sorry, Canada.)

Wawa

Wawa is celebrating National Coffee Day in all of its stores by giving out "free coffee, any size, all day," according to a statement sent to Extra Crispy. Bless you, Wawa, for keeping it simple, and reminding all of us of the true meaning of this caffeinated holiday.