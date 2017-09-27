Juicy and pleasantly plump, grapes are at their peak in the fall. This versatile fruit also packs a healthy punch: Black and red grapes are rich in anthocyanins—a powerful antioxidant that may reduce the risk of heart disease, cognitive decline, and cancer. If you’re new to kombucha, this perfectly boozy ’buch is great for a test-drive because it calls for “original” (unflavored) kombucha, which uncovers the base tea-centric flavor. Adding the kombucha last helps preserve its carbonation, making this cocktail crisp and refreshing. Make it a mocktail by substituting the gin with 2 ounces tonic water.

Ingredients

12 ounces seedless black grapes (about 2 cups)

¾ cup water

3 tablespoons sugar

1 (2-inch) lemon rind strip

Ice

Frozen grapes (optional)

4 ounces gin

16 ounces kombucha

Garnish: fresh rosemary

Directions

Combine 12 oz. seedless black grapes (about 2 cups), water, sugar, and lemon rind strip in a small saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 14 minutes or until liquid is slightly syrupy, stirring occasionally. Cool completely. Discard rind. Place grape mixture in a blender; pulse until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve over a bowl, pressing gently to extract liquid; discard solids. To prepare each cocktail, fill each of 4 (8-oz.) glasses with ice and, if desired, frozen grapes. Pour 1/3 cup grape mixture into each glass. Add 1 oz. gin and 4 oz. kombucha. Garnish, if desired.

