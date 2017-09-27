Do you want to forever associate milk with cow-patterned UFO that's squirting milk into a sea of children? Well then, have we got good news for you. A new commercial from Japanese company Rakunoh Mother’s is perhaps the most bizarre 30 seconds to have ever existed, and it’s one of those things you just can’t look away from, no matter how hard you try. In the truly memorable ad, first reported by Sora News 24, a group of children stand in a field holding up empty glasses of milk, which is at first questionable until you realize that the children somehow know that a massive UFO is about to squirt several individual streams of its nutritious milky gold into their glasses. What, you just get your milk at a supermarket? Boring.

The UFO is clearly supposed to be reminiscent of a cow, due to its black-and-white patterning, but for some reason, the advertisers didn’t put an entire udder on the bottom of the UFO. No, they just put one big, bouncing, kinda-sorta obscene teat on there that makes a cartoonish, comical “boing-oing-oing” when it emerges.

In another quick ad, the cow-to-UFO relationship is unveiled, showing their rather alien harvesting methods (pun absolutely intended):

Sure, Rakunoh Mother’s was probably trying to go for the udder imagery, but it totally looks like one big, long nipple, uncensored on TV screens all around Japan. Good luck thinking of literally anything else when you pour your next glass of milk.

At least it’s not as bad as the problematic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake ad that insulted people from Ireland, England, and Scotland. This ad isn’t exactly offensive—except to cows, maybe.