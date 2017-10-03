Topo Chico is, arguably, miraculous and magical in its properties. The high-end mineral water boasts of a legend that the water cured an Aztec princess, the daughter of King Moctezuma I, of an incurable disease after priests advised her to travel to the base of Cerro del Topo Chico and drink the "strange and hidden waters." Obviously, that probably didn’t actually happen, but some Texans do view Topo Chico water as a miraculous cure to oppressivelyhot summers. Now, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Topo Chico, because Coca-Cola has announced it will be acquiring the sparkling brand.

Food Beverage Media reports that Coca-Cola North America will acquire Topo Chico following a deal conducted by the beverage giant's Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) unit. Coca-Cola, which owns Dasani and Glacéau Smartwater among others, will continue to import Topo Chico from that ~magical~ Cerro del Topo Chico source in northern Mexico. Though the acquisition is recent, it's far from Coca-Cola's first venture with the brand; as Food Beverage Media notes, the first bottle of Mexican Coca-Cola was bottled at a Topo Chico facility back in the 1920s, while Coke's second-largest bottling partner in Latin America, Arca Continental, has spent the last 30 years bottling and distributing the sparkling mineral water.

"As we accelerate our evolution to a total beverage company, we're investing in brands that are on trend," Matt Hughes, vice president of emerging brands and incubation for VEB, said in a statement." Topo Chico is a fast-growing brand with a lot of passion behind it and growth runway ahead."

Hughes noted that the sparkling water is, indeed, massively popular in Texas; almost three quarters of the brand's American sales are in the state. "Our goal now is to extend its reach while preserving its heritage," Hughes added.

Vice president of marketing and innovation for VEB Kellam Mattie added that the brand has a "rich heritage rooted in authenticity and its community" while still being "approachable." "That's why it's doing so well," Mattie said. "Topo Chico has a very loyal base of Hispanic customers, who grew up with the brand in the US and Mexico, and over the years it has even garnered a massive millennial following."