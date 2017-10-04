Hey iced coffee lovers, we have glorious news! We’ve teamed up with SPLENDA® Naturals to take the Extra Crispy food truck on the road. This fall, we'll be traveling to eight different cities around the country and handing out free specialty coffee concoctions sweetened with SPLENDA® Naturals. Each drink will be a unique recipe developed by a crazy-talented chef. Did we mention the drinks are free?! If you love iced coffee and not paying for stuff, then you have no reason not to go.

Here are all the cities that the truck will be rolling through and the chefs who will be making amazing drinks sweetened with SPLENDA® Naturals. Check out the list! If you live in one of these cities, come out and grab a free drink.

Philadelphia

When: October 7

Where: Midtown Village Fall Festival

Chef: Jake Cohen

Drink: Cold Brew Horchata

Raleigh-Durham

When: October 14

Where: Hunt St. Market

Chef: Ashley Christensen

Drink: The Multi Tasker Smoothie

Tampa Bay

When: October 21

Where: Fresh Market at Wiregrass

Chefs: Michele and Greg Baker

Drink: TBD

Austin

When: October 28

Where: Austin Film Festival

Chef: Philip Speer

Drink: TBD

San Francisco

When: October 28

Where: Treasure Island Flea

Chef: TBD

Drink: TBD

Los Angeles

When: November 5

Where: Santa Monica Pier

Chef: Brooke Williamson

Drink: TBD

Orlando

When: November 5

Where: Fiesta in the Park

Chef: Norman Van Aken

Drink: TBD

Charlotte

When: November 11

Where: Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

Chefs: Joe and Katy Kindred

Drink: TBD