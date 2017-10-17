After popping a couple Advil and feeling sorry for myself, there are a few things I do every single time I have a bad cold or the flu. First off, I take a hot shower. Then I order the spiciest mapo tofu or curry I can find. And last, I make what my family refers to as "moxie tea." Based on a recipe from an old issue of Bon Appetit, the ginger, lemon, and honey concoction has undergone a bit of an evolution since we first tried it—as good as the original is. I've added my own spins, based on what I'm craving, or what I have on hand, or the latest wellness trend information that has seeped into my brain.

Currently, my concoction is all about gigantic flavors. You will likely feel like you're putting in too much lemon, or too much honey, or too much ginger. And feel free to scale it back if you need! But for me, when the going gets tough, I depend on gigantic, overwhelming flavors to get my sinuses—and my attitude—back into shape. And ginger is really the star of the show, in that respect.

The biggest revelation I've had recently is that you actually don't need to buy ginger root. Don't get me wrong—I love that stuff. It look like a potato and a piece of coral had a baby, and the fiery, bright taste is one of my favorites. But it's a pain to peel, and even more of a pain to grate into something drinkable. And, it turns out, the stuff in a jar of minced ginger is just as good. I picked up The Ginger People's minced ginger on a whim one day, and it's turned making moxie tea—along with every other marinade and sauce and oatmeal I love—a breeze. Now that we're entering into peak cold and flu season, there's no reason to not have a few jars stocked in your fridge.

Moxie Tea

Makes 1 cup

Photo by Jamie Grill via getty images

Ingredients

1 tablespoon finely grated or minced peeled ginger

Juice from 1 whole lemon

1 tablespoon honey (use manuka, if you've got it)

1 teaspoon turmeric

dash of cayenne

½ teaspoon wellness supplement of choice (extremely optional, but I use Source Natural's Wellness Herbal Resistance Liquid)

Boiling water

Directions