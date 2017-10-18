The holiday season at Starbucks is right around the corner, and with the changing of the seasons comes the unveiling of a new line of festive holiday-themed cups.

A Reddit user who goes by the username DarthSnoopy posted a photo of the first shipment of cups, with the caption, “just got it in our order. Holiday short cup design!??"

The cups in the photo are similar to the classic white cup with green logo, but with black and red doodles of holiday symbols around the iconic green two-tailed mermaid. The illustrations include images of Christmas trees, presents, snowflakes, and people holding hands.

photo by reddit user @DarthSnoopy

Last year, the cups were released on November 10th, and the collection included thirteen different holiday designs printed on red cups. In 2015, the coffee chain found itself embroiled in a controversy around their entirely red cups, which many people felt didn’t feature enough Christmas symbols.

Starbucks fans should keep in mind that the cups in the image are the short size (which is 8 ounces, smaller than the what is considered their “tall” size), and the other sized cups may look different.

Along with the release of the holiday cups comes the return of Starbucks’ beloved holiday drink lineup. Last year the drinks were available on November 1st, and the menu included their Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Peppermint Mocha, and the Skinny Peppermint Mocha.

(h/t: Refinery29)