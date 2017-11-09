Amid a flurry of new ventures from Starbucks, including the launch of a partnership with Italian bakery chain Princi, the coffee chain announced their a new holiday drink-themed buy one, get one free deal. The deal, which Starbucks is calling their Give Good Share Event, runs from Thursday, November 9 through Monday, November 13. Customers who purchase one of Starbucks’s selected holiday beverages will be able to select a second holiday drink for free to share with a friend. Or to drink both themselves—those Peppermint Mochas are actually really good.

The drinks eligible for the Give Good deal are as follows: Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea. While Maple Pecan Latte fans may have to pay full price, it’s a pretty solid lineup of drinks that are bound to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. And then, of course, to share that feeling with a friend by handing them a free drink.

Starbucks’s Give Good campaign began on November 1, with the release of their 2017 holiday cups.

“Giving good can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life—your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said in a statement regarding the cup’s release. “The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.” Greeting a friend with a free coffee definitely seems like a great way to give good.

Want More? Our twice-a-week newsletter brings the

best of Extra Crispy straight to you.

According to the Starbucks website, the deal “applies to hot, iced and blended holiday beverages and all cake pops.” Although there are no details explaining how cake pops fit into the equation, it certainly doesn’t seem like a bad thing.

The Give Good Share Event is available at participating Starbucks locations in the US and Canada.