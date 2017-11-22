When you think of Starbucks holiday drinks, you probably think of drinks filled with sugar and loaded with whipped cream like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes, all sporting food flavors of the season. But a new holiday drink at Starbucks Reserve locations is about as close as you'll get to a drinkable Christmas tree. The Juniper Latte will hit Starbucks Reserve locations, for a limited time, starting December 5.

The Juniper Latte features espresso, steamed milk, a syrup that combines the flavors of juniper berries, sage, and mandarin orange, and latte art dusted with juniper sugar (so you may want to keep the lid off your holiday cup). If you're at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, it will also come with a sprig of fresh thyme. The drink is made with the Starbucks Reserve Christmas coffee, a blend from Starbucks' Hacienda Alsacia from Costa Rica, which carries with it notes of orange and mulled spices, as well as cedar and licorice.

Want a snowier Christmas-tree-in-a-cup? You can also order the Juniper Affogato, which uses the same Starbucks Reserve Christmas espresso, but, rather than filling it with milk foam and syrup, the affogato just pours a shot of the Reserve Christmas espresso over a scoop of Mora juniper ice cream.

According to the Starbucks, the juniper drinks will be available in the main Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, as well asin New York at 10 Waverly Place and 85th & Madison; Los Angeles at 4th and La Brea and Hillhurst & Avacado; the Chicago area at North & Damen, Oak & Rush, and Western & Deerpath; the Bay Area at Stevens Creek & DeAnza in Cupertino, Broadway & Hamilton in Redwood City, and Blossom Hill Pavilion in Los Gatos, and 7th & K in Sacramento; Seattle at 1st & University; Palm Springs, Calif., at Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon; Birmingham, Mich., at N. Old Woodward & Maple; and in Texas at Legacy West in Plano, McKinney & Olive in Dallas and Domain II Northside in Austin.

