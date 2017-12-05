With America now supporting a record 6,000-plus breweries across the country, experimental beers have become the norm as brewers looks for ways to separate themselves from the crowd. This means pretty much the only ingredient that hasn’t found its way into a beer is a literal kitchen sink. Cereal has been particularly popular: For instance, we’ve seen beer brewed with Count Chocula, Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch and Fruit Pebbles. And now, a couple Florida breweries is tossing another morning staple into one of its brews: Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Two Tampa Bay area breweries—Hidden Springs Ale Works in Tampa and Arkane Aleworks in Largo—have teamed up for a still-unnamed Russian imperial stout made with actual Krispy Kreme doughnuts tossed right in during the brewing process (as a photo posted to Facebook shows).

photo courtesy of Hidden Spring Ale Works

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the 12.5 percent ABV stout was brewed in two batches, each using two dozen doughnuts, with one featuring cream-filled doughnuts and the other original glazed. “It's going to be roasty, chocolatey, hopefully with some doughnut flavor,” Hidden Springs founder and brewer Josh Garman told the paper. “We're actually hoping to get some of the glaze from the Krispy Kremes to come through.”

Doughnut beers are certainly nothing new. Oregon’s Rogue Ales has famously been making a variety of collaboration beers with Voodoo Doughnuts for years. And Arkane Aleworks says it even previously brewed a Scottish ale called Yarmouth that got “a little help from a 7-Eleven donut.” But that doesn’t mean you can’t still get excited about a new Krispy Kreme beer, especially because Garman says they spoke with the doughnut chain and Krispy Kreme wasn’t only on board with the idea; they also offered their support.

Want More? Our twice-a-week newsletter brings the

best of Extra Crispy straight to you.

According to the breweries, the beer will be available on draft and in bottles next month. However, how you’ll go about asking for one is still up in the air. “We have some we're kicking around, but we'll come up with some sort of funny name for it,” Garman told the Times. So for now you could say “donut” worry about it. See, that’s funny, I just made that up, and if you need help, guys, there’s a lot more where that came from!