Though Donald Trump always liked to frame himself as a billionaire real estate mogul, many of his business ventures have simply seen him slapping his recognizable name on an array of odd products—sometimes with infamous results. Trump Steaks failed to win over meat lovers. Trump Vodka proved that the admitted teetotaler couldn’t take the American booze market by storm. And don’t even get us started on Trump University—which ended up being the focus of multiple lawsuits. Now, you can add another product to the Trump graveyard: Trump’s branded line of coffee K-cups, known as “Select by Trump,” has officially been discontinued.

The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold first broke the news yesterday on Twitter, writing, “I just heard that @realDonaldTrump's licensed brand of K-cup coffee—‘Select by Trump’—is no more. Not political, the coffee-maker said. The Trump name just never sold many K-cups.”

Though Fahrenthold is clearly a reliable source, if there’s one thing Donald Trump has taught us, it’s don’t believe everything you read on Twitter just because it comes from an account with a blue checkmark next to it. So we reached out to the company that produced the Select by Trump K-cups, and indeed, a representative confirmed that the product had been discontinued and that the decision was not a political one but was instead driven by sales data.

Unfortunately, pressed for further comment, the representative said he preferred not to elaborate on just how poor sales were or even when the product was officially discontinued. But the good news is that if you’re looking to score this piece of Trump failure history, some of the pods still appear to be available on Amazon—likely sitting in a warehouse thanks to those previously mentioned poor sales. The Clubhouse Medium Roast, Tower Light Roast, and Resort French Vanilla can all still be found via the online retailer—though some are currently in shorter supply than others. For instance, the Clubhouse is listed as “Only 13 left in stock (more on the way).” Ha, that’s what you think!

Meanwhile, though the downfall of these K-cups may just be getting publicized now, the writing was apparently on the wall for quite some time. According to a 2015 article in Inside Licensing, sales of the Select by Trump line were already struggling back when Trump was still a reality TV star and not the President of the United States. “Sometimes it’s just easier to work through the contract,” the producer said at the time. Talk about the art of the deal!