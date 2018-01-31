Few natural remedies for helping someone fall asleep are as tried and true as warm milk. You start out drinking it as a baby, and even if only for psychological reasons, some experts believe that the ability of warm milk to settle you down for the night can continue into adulthood. But now, a brand from the island of Jersey called Sleep Well is trying to capitalize on milk’s bedtime reputation by selling an enhanced version of the drink specifically designed to help you sleep.

What gives Sleep Well products its extra pop is another well-known herbal remedy used for relaxation and sleep: valerian. “Valerian root has been helping calm people down and get them to sleep for nearly 2000 years. It’s known to help you get to sleep quicker and have a better night’s sleep,” the company says on its website. “But how does it work? Despite a number of studies in the United States and Europe, there is no conclusive scientific evidence that shows how valerian works.”

Sleep Well starts with literal milk, though. And apparently not just any milk. The brand uses Jersey milk from cows on the island of Jersey which the brand boasts “has 20% more calcium, more protein, and a higher concentration of vitamins and minerals.” Apparently, within milk circles, this is some good milk. From there, Sleep Well adds its valerian, as well as honey and vanilla to make sure its drink “tastes gorgeous.”

“We’ve created a natural solution to a very modern and common problem. We all know it’s really important to make time to relax and calm your body and mind as part of preparing to get a great night’s sleep,” co-founder Sam Watts said according to FoodBev Media. “We recognize the many benefits that result from getting a great night’s sleep. It makes such a big difference to how you feel and what you can achieve every day—whether you are on holiday or traveling with work.”

Obviously, the big question is “Does Sleep Well actually help you sleep?” The company—which sells the product through its website as well as about two dozen locations on Jersey—actually allows people to post reviews online. The responses range from “I definitely slept better and longer” to “Was OK nothing special” to the inevitable “it made no difference what so ever.”

Sleep Well currently is only available in packages of three 200-milliliter cartons for the equivalent of about $10. Meanwhile, on Amazon, you can get a jar of 100 valerian root capsules for $7.