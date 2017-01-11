First came the egg-in-a-hole; second came a baked egg in avocado. Now, there’s the avocado-egg-in-a-hole, a mishmash of both creations. When making an egg-in-a-hole sandwich, you would usually use a cookie cutter or a knife to punch a hole out of a really thick slice of white or whole wheat bread. Then, you’d crack an egg right into the hole. This time around, with an avocado boat included in the mix, the sunny egg is nestled in an avocado half that fills the hole at the center of your sliced bread. Boom. It’s the same healthy baked egg avocado boat you dearly love—just with the best part of any breakfast sandwich: BREAD.

Avocado Egg-in-a-Hole

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 8 minutes

8 minutes Hands-On Time: 2 minutes

2 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 very thick slice of white or whole wheat country bread

1 tablespoon butter

1 avocado

1 egg

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

A handful of shredded cheese

Any toppings of your choice (hot sauce, herbs, seasonings)

Directions

Get your toast ready. Grab a thick slice of white, or whole wheat, country bread. Using a circular cookie cutter, or a knife, cut out a hole at the center of your bread, and butter each side generously.

Prep the rest. Halve, pit, and peel an avocado. Scoop some meat out of the middle to make more room for your egg. Set aside. Crack an egg into an individual ramekin or a small cup, and also set aside.

Heat the pan. Melt a tablespoon of butter in a cast-iron skillet, or any other oven-proof pan, over medium heat. Add the bread to the skillet and cook for 2 minutes, or until slightly brown. Flip the slice of toast, place the avocado boat in the hole at the center, and carefully pour the egg into the hole of the avocado. Sprinkle salt and pepper over top. After 1 minute of cooking, remove it from the stovetop and slide the skillet into the oven.

Put that bad boy to broil. Sprinkle a handful of shredded cheese all over your avocado egg-in-a-hole and broil on HIGH for 5 minutes, or until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny.

Dress it up. Add more toppings like hot sauce, or red pepper flakes, and herbs like cilantro, parsley, or scallions. Serve immediately while the egg is still runny.