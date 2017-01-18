The freezer is so underrated. It seems like an average kitchen appliance, good for nothing more than frozen waffles and ice cream. But when you love clever food hacks, the freezer is your BFF. Sick of watered down coffee? Make some coffee ice cubes. Hate bowls and spoons? Freeze milk and cereal ice pops. You can also save fruits and veggies by sticking them in your freezer. (What’s up, healthy smoothies.) And it doesn’t stop there. Apparently, frozen whipped cream cubes are an actual thing—and they are brilliant. Your hot drinks could probably use a face lift anyway.

I suggest making these cubes with homemade whipped cream. It is the best way to win some serious kitchen cred. Plus, you know, they'll taste way better. But if you just want to experiment, whipped cream from the tub will do. Take it up a notch by adding cocoa powder, sprinkles, or booze before freezing. Or maybe all of the above. The world of whipped cream is your canvas.

Bonus: These whipped cream cubes are pre-portioned. This means that you won’t have to deal with extra spoons. Just grab one and add it to your favorite hot cocoa. What’s a marshmallow again?

Whipped Cream Cubes

Ingredients

Whipped cream

Directions