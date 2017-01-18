The freezer is so underrated. It seems like an average kitchen appliance, good for nothing more than frozen waffles and ice cream. But when you love clever food hacks, the freezer is your BFF. Sick of watered down coffee? Make some coffee ice cubes. Hate bowls and spoons? Freeze milk and cereal ice pops. You can also save fruits and veggies by sticking them in your freezer. (What’s up, healthy smoothies.) And it doesn’t stop there. Apparently, frozen whipped cream cubes are an actual thing—and they are brilliant. Your hot drinks could probably use a face lift anyway.
I suggest making these cubes with homemade whipped cream. It is the best way to win some serious kitchen cred. Plus, you know, they'll taste way better. But if you just want to experiment, whipped cream from the tub will do. Take it up a notch by adding cocoa powder, sprinkles, or booze before freezing. Or maybe all of the above. The world of whipped cream is your canvas.
Bonus: These whipped cream cubes are pre-portioned. This means that you won’t have to deal with extra spoons. Just grab one and add it to your favorite hot cocoa. What’s a marshmallow again?
Whipped Cream Cubes
Ingredients
Directions
Cut a sheet of parchment paper to fit a metal baking sheet.
Using a spatula, spread the whipped cream into a 1-inch-thick layer. Make sure it’s nice and smooth, because no one likes crooked whipped cream cubes.
Freeze for at least three hours or overnight. Use a knife to cut the cream into cubes. You can also use a cookie cutter, if you want to get fancy.
Work quickly, though—whipped cream melts pretty fast.
Separate the cubes and pop them back in the freezer. This will help them hold their shape.
Store in a freezer-safe container. Whenever you need some whipped cream, grab a cube or two. This is also an awesome idea when you’re making breakfast for a crowd.